Members of Round Canopy Parachuting Team Visit Arlington National Cemetery for National Airborne Day

Members of the Round Canopy Parachuting Team view the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 16, 2024. Members participated in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in recognition of National Airborne Day. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)