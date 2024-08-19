Sentinels from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and a bugler from the U.S. Army Band, “Pershing’s Own” support a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 16, 2024. The wreath was laid by members of the Round Canopy Parachuting Team in recognition of National Airborne Day. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 14:58
|Photo ID:
|8598723
|VIRIN:
|240816-A-IW468-3936
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|20.11 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Members of Round Canopy Parachuting Team Visit Arlington National Cemetery for National Airborne Day [Image 15 of 15], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.