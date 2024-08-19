Members of Round Canopy Parachuting Team Visit Arlington National Cemetery for National Airborne Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Round Canopy Parachuting Team (not pictured) participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 16, 2024. The wreath was laid in recognition of National Airborne Day. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)