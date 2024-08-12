240814-N-IL330-1111
Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Stubbs, from Indianapolis, performs maintenance on a CO2 bottle aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), August 14, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
This work, USS Tripoli Sailors conduct CO2 Bottle maintinance [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.