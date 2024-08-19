Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Sailors conduct CO2 Bottle maintinance [Image 6 of 9]

    USS Tripoli Sailors conduct CO2 Bottle maintinance

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240814-N-IL330-1021
    Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Hiram Solermena, from Kissimmee, Florida, carries new CO2 bottles aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), August 14, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 13:26
    Photo ID: 8598522
    VIRIN: 240814-N-IL330-1021
    Resolution: 3697x5546
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, USS Tripoli Sailors conduct CO2 Bottle maintinance [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

