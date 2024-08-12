240809-N-VJ326-1009
Capt. Eddie Park, the executive officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), right, and Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Jesse Perez, from Bay City, Texas, inspect overhead lights during a berthing inspection, August 09, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 13:26
|Photo ID:
|8598520
|VIRIN:
|240809-N-VJ326-1009
|Resolution:
|2606x3648
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, XO Conducts Berthing inspections [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.