Sailors Leave Tripoli

Chief Fire Controlman Brian Whitaker, from Richmond, Virginia, salutes as he is piped ashore in the ship’s vehicle stowage area aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, August 12, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

