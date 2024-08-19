XO Conducts Berthing inspections

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240809-N-VJ326-1026
    Capt. Eddie Park, the executive officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), right, and Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Jesse Perez, from Bay City, Texas, inspect racks during a berthing inspection, August 09, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

