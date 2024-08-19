XO Conducts Berthing inspections

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240809-N-VJ326-1026

Capt. Eddie Park, the executive officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), right, and Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Jesse Perez, from Bay City, Texas, inspect racks during a berthing inspection, August 09, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)