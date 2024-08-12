U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials, U.S. Senate Energy and Water Committee appropriations delegation, and Congressional staffer pose for a group photo at Old Hickory Dam during a visit to the project Aug. 14, 2024, in Hendersonville, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2024 Date Posted: 08.19.2024 10:36 Photo ID: 8598100 VIRIN: 240814-A-EO110-1008 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 23.96 MB Location: HENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senate delegation visits Old Hickory project [Image 8 of 8], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.