U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials lead a U.S. Senate Energy and Water Committee appropriations delegation and Congressional staffer across Old Hickory Dam during a visit to the project Aug. 14, 2024, in Hendersonville, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 10:36
|Photo ID:
|8598086
|VIRIN:
|240814-A-EO110-1004
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|28.62 MB
|Location:
|HENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senate delegation visits Old Hickory project [Image 8 of 8], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.