    Senate delegation visits Old Hickory project [Image 7 of 8]

    Senate delegation visits Old Hickory project

    HENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Freddie Bell (Left), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District's Nashville Area Operations Area manager, and Lt. Col. Robert W. Green, Nashville District commander, lead a U.S. Senate Energy and Water Committee appropriations delegation and Congressional staffer in an area near Old Hickory Dam damaged by a tornado last December during a visit to the project Aug. 14, 2024, in Hendersonville, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 10:36
    Photo ID: 8598096
    VIRIN: 240814-A-EO110-1007
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 25.08 MB
    Location: HENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senate delegation visits Old Hickory project [Image 8 of 8], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Delegation
    Nashville District
    U.S. Senate
    Old Hickory Dam

