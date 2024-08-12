Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senate delegation visits Old Hickory project [Image 3 of 8]

    Senate delegation visits Old Hickory project

    OLD HICKORY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District officials lead a U.S. Senate Energy and Water Committee appropriations delegation and Congressional staffer across the downstream miter gates at Old Hickory Lock during a visit to the project Aug. 14, 2024, in Old Hickory, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Delegation
    Nashville District
    U.S. Senate
    Old Hickory Lock

