U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ryan Hernandez, an intelligence specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, gifts a rugby ball to a member of the All Nations Rugby men’s team after a rugby match at Skyring Rugby Park, NT, Australia, Aug. 18, 2024. U.S. Marines and Sailors with the MRF-D 24.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force rugby team were invited to play against the All Nations Rugby team, highlighting the close relationship between the United States and Australia. Hernandez is a native of South Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 00:56
|Photo ID:
|8597586
|VIRIN:
|240818-M-IP954-1305
|Resolution:
|3644x5464
|Size:
|10.21 MB
|Location:
|DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D 24.3 Marines play rugby against All Nations Rugby Team [Image 26 of 26], by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.