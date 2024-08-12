MRF-D 24.3 Marines play rugby against All Nations Rugby Team

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ryan Hernandez, an intelligence specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, gifts a rugby ball to a member of the All Nations Rugby men’s team after a rugby match at Skyring Rugby Park, NT, Australia, Aug. 18, 2024. U.S. Marines and Sailors with the MRF-D 24.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force rugby team were invited to play against the All Nations Rugby team, highlighting the close relationship between the United States and Australia. Hernandez is a native of South Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

