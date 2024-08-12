MRF-D 24.3 Marines play rugby against All Nations Rugby Team

U.S. Marines and Sailors with the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 rugby team, shake hands with the All Nations Rugby men’s team after a rugby match at Skyring Rugby Park, NT, Australia, Aug. 18, 2024. U.S. Marines and Sailors with the MRF-D 24.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force rugby team were invited to play against the All Nations Rugby team, highlighting the close relationship between the United States and Australia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

