MRF-D 24.3 Marines play rugby against All Nations Rugby Team

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brian T. Mulvihill, center, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, talks to members of the MRF-D 24.3 rugby team during a rugby match against the All Nations Rugby men’s team at Skyring Rugby Park, NT, Australia, Aug. 18, 2024. U.S. Marines and Sailors with the MRF-D 24.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force rugby team were invited to play against the All Nations Rugby team, highlighting the close relationship between the United States and Australia. Mulvihill is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

