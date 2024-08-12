Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 24.3 Marines play rugby against All Nations Rugby Team [Image 25 of 26]

    MRF-D 24.3 Marines play rugby against All Nations Rugby Team

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    08.18.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Juan Torres 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 rugby team, huddle up after a rugby match at Skyring Rugby Park, NT, Australia, Aug. 18, 2024. U.S. Marines and Sailors with the MRF-D 24.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force rugby team were invited to play against the All Nations Rugby team, highlighting the close relationship between the United States and Australia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 00:55
    Photo ID: 8597608
    VIRIN: 240818-M-IP954-1271
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 29.22 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, MRF-D 24.3 Marines play rugby against All Nations Rugby Team [Image 26 of 26], by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rugby
    Marines
    MRF-D
    USMCNews
    I MEF Summer Series
    All Nations Rugby Team

