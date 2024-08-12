Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 24.3 Marines play rugby against All Nations Rugby Team [Image 20 of 26]

    MRF-D 24.3 Marines play rugby against All Nations Rugby Team

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    08.18.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Juan Torres 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Pierre Sajous, center, the company commander of Alpha Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, talks to members of the MRF-D 24.3 rugby team during a rugby match against the All Nations Rugby men’s team at Skyring Rugby Park, NT, Australia, Aug. 18, 2024. U.S. Marines and Sailors with the MRF-D 24.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force rugby team were invited to play against the All Nations Rugby team, highlighting the close relationship between the United States and Australia. Sajous is a native of New Jersey. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 00:55
    Photo ID: 8597602
    VIRIN: 240818-M-IP954-1169
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 22.47 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    Rugby
    Marines
    MRF-D
    USMCNews
    I MEF Summer Series
    All Nations Rugby Team

