Interns, DLA Distribution Pearl Harbor, HI

Interns are important to the DLA Distribution mission. At DLA Distribution Pearl Harbor, HI, interns Raean Bumagat and Kyrie Duboyce-Tangjian are doing the important work of scanning materials for warehouse put-aways. Photo taken by Nutan Chada, DLA Public Affairs

