    Prepping items for RIMPAC 2024 [Image 4 of 9]

    Prepping items for RIMPAC 2024

    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA Distribution Pearl Harbor Process Worker, Trystin Lum, scans Navy material items for staging to be shipped to RIMPAC customers.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.18.2024 19:52
    This work, Prepping items for RIMPAC 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

