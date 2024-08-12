DLA Distribution Pearl Harbor Process Worker, Trystin Lum, scans Navy material items for staging to be shipped to RIMPAC customers.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2024 19:52
|Photo ID:
|8597262
|VIRIN:
|240715-D-LU733-1758
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Prepping items for RIMPAC 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.