Checking items for RIMPAC 2024

The Rim of the Pacific exercise is the world's largest maritime exercise involving 29 nations. At DLA Distribution Pearl Harbor Distribution team member, Avangalein Kala checks items before they are staged for RIMPAC. Photo taken by Nutan Chada, DLA Public Affairs

