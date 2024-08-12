Staging items for RIMPAC 2024 (wide shot)

The Rim of the Pacific exercise is the world's largest maritime exercise involving 29 nations. At DLA Distribution Pearl Harbor our team works hard to support the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marines as they participate in the exercise. Distribution team members, Avangalein Kala and Michael Cantu, check items before they are staged for RIMPAC. Photo taken by Nutan Chada, DLA Public Affairs

