24-4VN VRT Recovery Operations

U.S. Army Sergeant 1st. Class Nicole McMinamin, a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency team leader; right, buckets loose dirt while Katie Pomeani, a DPAA scientific recovery expert, searches for metal object in the soil with a metal Pinpointer during a recovery mission to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Aug. 17, 2024. DPAA routinely conducts recovery missions to Vietnam to locate the approximately 1,575 unaccounted personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Keion Jackson).

