    24-4VN VRT Recovery Operations

    VIETNAM

    08.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Keion Jackson 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    U.S. Army Sergeant 1st. Class Nicole McMinamin, a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency team leader; right, buckets loose dirt while Katie Pomeani, a DPAA scientific recovery expert, searches for metal object in the soil with a metal Pinpointer during a recovery mission to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Aug. 17, 2024. DPAA routinely conducts recovery missions to Vietnam to locate the approximately 1,575 unaccounted personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Keion Jackson).

    POW/MIA
    Vietnam
    Unknown
    DPAA
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
    VRT

