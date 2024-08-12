24-4VN VRT Recovery Operations

U.S. Navy Equipment Operator 2nd Class Hung Ho, a short term individual augmentee and the recovery team's linguist, speaks with local workers while dry screening soil as part of a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) recovery mission to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Aug. 9, 2024. DPAA routinely conducts recovery missions to Vietnam to locate the approximately 1,575 unaccounted personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Keion Jackson).
