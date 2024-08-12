Katie Pomeani, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) scientific recovery expert, inspects items found in the soil during a DPAA recovery mission to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Aug. 17, 2024. DPAA routinely conducts recovery missions to Vietnam to locate the approximately 1,575 unaccounted personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Keion Jackson).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2024 Date Posted: 08.18.2024 10:02 Photo ID: 8596872 VIRIN: 240817-A-HF807-1077 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 14.39 MB Location: VN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 24-4VN VRT Recovery Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Keion Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.