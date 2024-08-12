U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Matthew Stapleford, short term individual augmentee and the recovery team's explosive ordnance technician, sweeps the excavation site with a metal detector during a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) recovery mission to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Aug. 17, 2024. DPAA routinely conducts recovery missions to Vietnam to locate the approximately 1,575 unaccounted personnel from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Keion Jackson).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2024 Date Posted: 08.18.2024 10:03 Photo ID: 8596869 VIRIN: 240817-A-HF807-1015 Resolution: 5237x3496 Size: 11.07 MB Location: VN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 24-4VN VRT Recovery Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Keion Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.