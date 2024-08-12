Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    24-4VN VRT Recovery Operations [Image 2 of 5]

    24-4VN VRT Recovery Operations

    VIETNAM

    08.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Keion Jackson 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Matthew Stapleford, short term individual augmentee and the recovery team's explosive ordnance technician, sweeps the excavation site with a metal detector during a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) recovery mission to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Aug. 17, 2024. DPAA routinely conducts recovery missions to Vietnam to locate the approximately 1,575 unaccounted personnel from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Keion Jackson).

