24-4VN VRT Recovery Operations

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Matthew Stapleford; right, a short term individual augmentee and the recovery team's explosive ordnance technician, shows a metal fragment to other recovery team members during a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) recovery mission to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Aug. 17, 2024. DPAA routinely conducts recovery missions to Vietnam to locate the approximately 1,575 unaccounted personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Keion Jackson).

