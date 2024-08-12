Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Spruance Sailors stand watch

    USS Spruance Sailors stand watch

    SINGAPORE STRAIT

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Joseph Sitter 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240815-N-WV584-1014 SINGAPORE STRAIT (Aug. 15, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Steven Quintana, from Los Angeles, left, and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Juan Ramirez, Patterson, Calif., stand watch on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024
    Photo ID: 8595842
    VIRIN: 240815-N-WV584-1014
    Resolution: 6121x4081
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: SINGAPORE STRAIT
