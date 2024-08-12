USS Spruance Commanding Officer observes strait transit

240815-N-WV584-1025 SINGAPORE STRAIT (Aug. 15, 2024) Cmdr. Matt Adams, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), uses binoculars to observe maritime traffic while transiting the Singapore Strait. Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)

