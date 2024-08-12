USS Spruance Sailor stands watch

240815-N-WV584-1052 SINGAPORE STRAIT (Aug. 15, 2024) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Marco Lopez, from Hawaii, stands watch on the aft missile bay of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)

Date Taken: 08.14.2024 Date Posted: 08.16.2024 Location: SINGAPORE STRAIT