Carrier Strike Group Three sails through Singapore Strait

240815-N-WV584-1036 SINGAPORE STRAIT (Aug. 15, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), left, and the USS Frank J. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) transit the Singapore Strait. Lincoln, flagship of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)

Date Taken: 08.14.2024 Date Posted: 08.16.2024 Location: SINGAPORE STRAIT