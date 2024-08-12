Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Spruance Sailor stands watch [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Spruance Sailor stands watch

    SINGAPORE STRAIT

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Joseph Sitter 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240815-N-WV584-1007 SINGAPORE STRAIT (Aug. 15, 2024) Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Andy Vo, from San Diego, stands watch on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)

    7th Fleet
    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group
    Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3

