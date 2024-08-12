Airmen with the emergency management support team set up a contamination control station as part of exercise Bayou Guarantee at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 14, 2024. The purpose of the CCS is to monitor for radiation and conduct decontamination procedures as necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2024 Date Posted: 08.15.2024 09:49 Photo ID: 8591704 VIRIN: 240814-F-IM610-1017 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 15.67 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barksdale conducts Bayou Guarantee [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.