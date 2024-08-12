Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale conducts Bayou Guarantee

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Airmen with the emergency management support team set up a contamination control station as part of exercise Bayou Guarantee at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 14, 2024. The purpose of the CCS is to monitor for radiation and conduct decontamination procedures as necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

