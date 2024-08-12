Airmen with the emergency management support team set up a contamination control station as part of exercise Bayou Guarantee at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 14, 2024. The purpose of the CCS is to monitor for radiation and conduct decontamination procedures as necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)
This work, Barksdale conducts Bayou Guarantee [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.