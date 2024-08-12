Airmen with the emergency management support team line up to receive issued equipment during exercise Bayou Guarantee at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 14, 2024. Exercise Bayou Guarantee ensures that Airmen are prepared to quickly and effectively respond to an array of emergency scenarios involving Department of Defense assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2024 Date Posted: 08.15.2024 09:49 Photo ID: 8591702 VIRIN: 240814-F-IM610-1008 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 13.53 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barksdale conducts Bayou Guarantee [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.