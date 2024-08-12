Airmen with the emergency management support team receive a briefing on equipment being issued during exercise Bayou Guarantee at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 14, 2024. The EMST is made up of Airmen from various squadrons who are trained to respond to disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 09:49
|Photo ID:
|8591701
|VIRIN:
|240814-F-IM610-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.62 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale conducts Bayou Guarantee [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.