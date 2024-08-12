Barksdale conducts Bayou Guarantee

Airmen with the emergency management support team perform checks for simulated radiation on other Airmen during exercise Bayou Guarantee at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 14, 2024. The decontamination process is vital in safeguarding personal health in potentially hazardous environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Aaron Hill)

