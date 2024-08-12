Barksdale Airmen conduct exercise Bayou Guarantee

Airman 1st Class Ruban Ortiz from the emergency management support team sets up a radiation survey meter during exercise Bayou Guarantee at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 14, 2024. Radiation survey meters allow operators to check for radioactive contamination and ambient radiation in the environment, personnel and equipment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)
