Airman 1st Class Ruban Ortiz from the emergency management support team sets up a radiation survey meter during exercise Bayou Guarantee at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 14, 2024. Radiation survey meters allow operators to check for radioactive contamination and ambient radiation in the environment, personnel and equipment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2024 Date Posted: 08.15.2024 09:44 Photo ID: 8591696 VIRIN: 240814-F-KW266-1032 Resolution: 5997x3998 Size: 3.22 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barksdale Airmen conduct exercise Bayou Guarantee [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.