2nd Bomb Wing Completes Interagency RTF Exercise

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. — Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing and other first responders practiced responding to a simulated aircraft crash involving a nuclear asset during a Response Task Force exercise on Aug 13, 2024.



In addition to providing training, the RTF is critical to the base’s readiness in the event of an emergency, according to Eric Brown, the RTF training, program manager.



"It's my responsibility to ensure that the 2nd Bomb Wing is prepared to address a nuclear-weapon incident," said Brown. "Whether it's a plane crash or a convoy incident that involves nuclear material, we have to make sure the 2nd Bomb Wing has the tools to provide command and control over the situation."



Each RTF exercise is an opportunity for local, state, and federal agencies to work together to unite and refine their emergency response procedures.



FBI agents worked with Barksdale Airmen and other inter-agency partners, reinforcing the relationships necessary for effective whole-of-government operations.



"The FBI appreciates Barksdale's leadership in this and other exercises that are crucial to developing and perfecting our response to critical events," said Lyonel Myrthil, FBI New Orleans special agent in charge. "We look forward to working closely with Barksdale AFB and other partners in the future to ensure the safety and security of our citizens."



RTF exercises prepare the agencies involved to work together and align their efforts to protect sensitive material.



“This exercise involves just about everybody on the base,” said Linda Tonnies, the chief nuclear RTF branch manager, “including all first and emergency responders like fire or emergency management or bioenvironmental.”



Tonnies emphasized that collaboration among the agencies is one of the most important characteristics of the RTF. She added that establishing clear communication is critical, as there may not be time to do so in an actual emergency.



Brown reinforced this point, and stressed the importance of preparedness.



"The last thing we want is for anyone to gain access to nuclear weapons or sensitive information," Brown said. "This exercise is an opportunity for the 2nd Bomb Wing to work their muscle memory for dealing with an incident that we hope never happens."



The focus of the RTF exercises is emergency response to a potential nuclear incident, and working with the local community is crucial to executing an immediate response.



"Initially, the base's emergency resources would work with off-base agencies to save lives, protect property, and ensure the security of the weapon," Brown explained.



Brown emphasized that although emergency management is the focus, the RTF teaches more than just routine skills.



"The takeaway from this exercise is not to just check a box," Brown said. "We need to walk away knowing that if a real-world incident were to happen, we would be prepared. The world looks at how we respond to incidents like this, and they trust us with their lives."



Although the U.S. hasn’t had a nuclear incident since 1979, RTF exercises ensure Airmen are ready to respond to any type of emergency.



This exercise is part of ongoing efforts by the U.S. Air Force to ensure readiness in the face of nuclear threats.

