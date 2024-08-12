Bioenvironmental engineering specialists issue electronic personal dosimeters to the emergency management support team during exercise Bayou Guarantee at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 14, 2024. Exercise Bayou Guarantee provides an opportunity for Airmen to practice and simulate their response to major incidents involving Department of Defense assets that could occur on or near Barksdale Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2024 Date Posted: 08.15.2024 09:44 Photo ID: 8591699 VIRIN: 240814-F-KW266-1012 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 7.4 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barksdale Airmen conduct exercise Bayou Guarantee [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.