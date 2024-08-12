Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale Airmen conduct exercise Bayou Guarantee [Image 3 of 4]

    Barksdale Airmen conduct exercise Bayou Guarantee

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Bioenvironmental engineering specialists issue electronic personal dosimeters to the emergency management support team during exercise Bayou Guarantee at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 14, 2024. Exercise Bayou Guarantee provides an opportunity for Airmen to practice and simulate their response to major incidents involving Department of Defense assets that could occur on or near Barksdale Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

