Barksdale Airmen conduct exercise Bayou Guarantee

Bioenvironmental engineering specialists give an electronic personal dosimeter briefing during exercise Bayou Guarantee at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 14, 2024. EPDs give responders immediate feedback about any potential radiation they may be exposed to. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

