    Raptors roar at Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 8 of 8]

    Raptors roar at Bamboo Eagle 24-3

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    A maintainer assigned to the 94th Fighter Generation Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, salutes a pilot assigned to the 94th Fighter Squadron during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at March Air Reserve Base, California, Aug. 8, 2024. Through the use of designated airspace, BE 24-3 provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing, tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 15:30
    Photo ID: 8590102
    VIRIN: 240808-F-JY834-1150
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raptors roar at Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Anna Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Raptor
    94 FS
    350 SWW
    Bamboo Eagle
    BENAFB

