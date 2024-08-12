Raptors roar at Bamboo Eagle 24-3

A maintainer assigned to the 94th Fighter Generation Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, salutes a pilot assigned to the 94th Fighter Squadron during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at March Air Reserve Base, California, Aug. 8, 2024. Through the use of designated airspace, BE 24-3 provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing, tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)
