Raptors roar at Bamboo Eagle 24-3

A pilot assigned to the 94th Fighter Squadron gestures as they begin to taxi during Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at March Air Reserve Base, California, Aug. 8, 2024. The objective of Bamboo Eagle 24-3 is to exercise with speed and scale to demonstrate the Department of the Air Force preparedness for complex, large-scale military operations, demonstrating the ability to operate in a contested, dynamic environment against high end threats on short notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)
