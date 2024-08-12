Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raptors roar at Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 5 of 8]

    Raptors roar at Bamboo Eagle 24-3

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    Maintainers assigned to the 94th Fighter Generation Squadron conduct a pre-flight inspection of a U.S. Air Force F-22 assigned to the 94th Fighter Squadron at March Air Reserve Base, California, Aug. 8, 2024. The objective of Bamboo Eagle 24-3 is to exercise with speed and scale to demonstrate the Department of the Air Force preparedness for complex, large-scale military operations, demonstrating the ability to operate in a contested, dynamic environment against high end threats on short notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

