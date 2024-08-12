Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raptors roar at Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 4 of 8]

    Raptors roar at Bamboo Eagle 24-3

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 94th Fighter Squadron taxi past a C-17 Globemaster III at March Air Reserve Base, California, Aug. 8, 2024. BE 24-3 is a U.S. Air Force Warfare Center exercise that demonstrates the integration of expeditionary air base Air Force elements in concert with Joint Force-aligned elements to achieve operational objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 15:30
    Photo ID: 8590079
    VIRIN: 240808-F-DT029-1104
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 515.12 KB
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raptors roar at Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Raptors roar at Bamboo Eagle 24-3
    Raptors roar at Bamboo Eagle 24-3
    Raptors roar at Bamboo Eagle 24-3
    Raptors roar at Bamboo Eagle 24-3
    Raptors roar at Bamboo Eagle 24-3
    Raptors roar at Bamboo Eagle 24-3
    Raptors roar at Bamboo Eagle 24-3
    Raptors roar at Bamboo Eagle 24-3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EMS
    EW
    350th SWW
    Bamboo Eagle
    BENAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download