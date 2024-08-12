Raptors roar at Bamboo Eagle 24-3

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 94th Fighter Squadron taxi past a C-17 Globemaster III at March Air Reserve Base, California, Aug. 8, 2024. BE 24-3 is a U.S. Air Force Warfare Center exercise that demonstrates the integration of expeditionary air base Air Force elements in concert with Joint Force-aligned elements to achieve operational objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

