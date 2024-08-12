Raptors roar at Bamboo Eagle 24-3

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 94th Fighter Squadron takes off in support of Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at March Air Reserve Base, California, Aug. 8, 2024. Bamboo Eagle 24-3 provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing, tactics, development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)
|08.08.2024
|08.14.2024 15:30
|8590084
|240808-F-DT029-1225
|2853x1834
|196.36 KB
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|0
