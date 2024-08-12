A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 94th Fighter Squadron takes off in support of Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at March Air Reserve Base, California, Aug. 8, 2024. Bamboo Eagle 24-3 provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing, tactics, development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 15:30 Photo ID: 8590084 VIRIN: 240808-F-DT029-1225 Resolution: 2853x1834 Size: 196.36 KB Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raptors roar at Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.