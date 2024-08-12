Space Forces in Europe - Space Forces Africa holds change of command ceremony

U.S. Space Force Col. Max E. Lantz, U.S. Space Forces Europe – Space Forces Africa outgoing commander, middle right, passes the SPACEFOREUR-AF guidon to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Peter Andrysiak, U.S. European Command chief of staff, middle left, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 13, 2024. Activated at Ramstein Air Base on Dec. 8, 2023, SPACEFOREUR-AF is responsible for a wide range of space operations including the space situational awareness mission and security cooperation in support of the two combatant commands’ objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 05:44
|Photo ID:
|8588789
|VIRIN:
|240813-F-VY348-1110
|Resolution:
|5494x3655
|Size:
|7.04 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
