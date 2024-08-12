U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Peter Andrysiak, U.S. European Command chief of staff, middle left, passes the U.S. Space Forces Europe – Space Forces Africa guidon to Brig. Gen. Jacob Middleton, SPACEFOREUR-AF incoming commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 13, 2024. SPACEFOREUR-AF is the U.S. Space Force component field command charged with supporting both U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command, encompassing 51 countries in Europe and 53 countries in Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 05:44 Photo ID: 8588790 VIRIN: 240813-F-VY348-1115 Resolution: 5494x3585 Size: 6.68 MB Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Space Forces in Europe - Space Forces Africa holds change of command ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.