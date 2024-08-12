U.S. Space Force Col. Max E. Lantz, U.S. Space Forces Europe – Space Forces Africa outgoing commander, speaks at the SPACEFOREUR-AF Change of Command Ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 13, 2024. One of the U.S. Space Force’s goals for field components, such as SPACEFOREUR-AF, is to build on existing alliances and partnerships to enhance interoperability and resiliency, thereby bolstering the security and long-term sustainability of space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 05:44 Photo ID: 8588787 VIRIN: 240813-F-VY348-1100 Resolution: 5786x3850 Size: 4.78 MB Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Space Forces in Europe - Space Forces Africa holds change of command ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.