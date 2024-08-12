U.S. Space Force Col. Max E. Lantz, U.S. Space Forces Europe – Space Forces Africa outgoing commander, middle right, passes the SPACEFOREUR-AF guidon to U.S. Marine Gen. Michael E. Langley, U.S. Africa Command commander, middle left, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 13, 2024. Activated at Ramstein Air Base on Dec. 8, 2023, SPACEFOREUR-AF is responsible for a wide range of space operations including the space situational awareness mission and security cooperation in support of the two combatant commands’ objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 05:44 Photo ID: 8588791 VIRIN: 240813-F-VY348-1119 Resolution: 5762x3685 Size: 15.81 MB Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Space Forces in Europe - Space Forces Africa holds change of command ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.