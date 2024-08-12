Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Forces in Europe - Space Forces Africa holds change of command ceremony [Image 6 of 7]

    Space Forces in Europe - Space Forces Africa holds change of command ceremony

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Space Force Col. Max E. Lantz, U.S. Space Forces Europe – Space Forces Africa outgoing commander, middle right, passes the SPACEFOREUR-AF guidon to U.S. Marine Gen. Michael E. Langley, U.S. Africa Command commander, middle left, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 13, 2024. Activated at Ramstein Air Base on Dec. 8, 2023, SPACEFOREUR-AF is responsible for a wide range of space operations including the space situational awareness mission and security cooperation in support of the two combatant commands’ objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 05:44
    Photo ID: 8588791
    VIRIN: 240813-F-VY348-1119
    Resolution: 5762x3685
    Size: 15.81 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Forces in Europe - Space Forces Africa holds change of command ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Space Forces in Europe - Space Forces Africa holds change of command ceremony
    Space Forces in Europe - Space Forces Africa holds change of command ceremony
    Space Forces in Europe - Space Forces Africa holds change of command ceremony
    Space Forces in Europe - Space Forces Africa holds change of command ceremony
    Space Forces in Europe - Space Forces Africa holds change of command ceremony
    Space Forces in Europe - Space Forces Africa holds change of command ceremony
    Space Forces in Europe - Space Forces Africa holds change of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    U.S. European Command
    Ramstein AB
    U.S. Africa Command
    Change of Command
    U.S. Space Force
    U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations
    SPACEFOREUR-AF
    Space Forces in Europe – Space Forces Africa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download