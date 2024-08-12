Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Forces in Europe - Space Forces Africa holds change of command ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    Space Forces in Europe - Space Forces Africa holds change of command ceremony

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Marine Gen. Michael E. Langley, U.S. Africa Command commander, passes the U.S. Space Forces Europe – Space Forces Africa guidon to Brig. Gen. Jacob Middleton, SPACEFOREUR-AF incoming commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 13, 2024. The U.S. Space Force’s goal for field components, such as SPACEFOREUR-AF, is to build on existing alliances and partnerships to enhance interoperability and resiliency, thereby bolstering the security and long-term sustainability of space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 05:44
    Photo ID: 8588792
    VIRIN: 240813-F-VY348-1121
    Resolution: 5772x3548
    Size: 17.34 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Germany
    U.S. European Command
    Ramstein AB
    U.S. Africa Command
    Change of Command
    U.S. Space Force
    U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations
    SPACEFOREUR-AF
    Space Forces in Europe – Space Forces Africa

