USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Base Kitsap

Chief Boatswain’s Mate Dennis Brown, left, from Lynn, Massachusetts, Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Derron Strickland, right, from Fort Worth, Texas, and Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Rosa Andrews, center, from Still Water, Minnesota, cut a shot line on the fantail onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) as the ship pulls into its new homeport at Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Aug. 13, 2024. After nine years as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, Ronald Reagan shifted into the 3rd Fleet area of operations to undergo a routine maintenance period. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

